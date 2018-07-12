Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reveling in family life!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, shared a too-cute video of the NBA power forward, 27, sharing a dance with their 12-week-old daughter, True.

In the footage, shared on Snapchat, Thompson kissed and cradled his baby girl in his arms as they danced to a classical tune.

“Do a little dance, baby,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player told his youngest child.

The new mom previously gave praise to Thompson for his parenting as she prepared to go to work for the first time since giving birth on April 16.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” Kardashian said during her first day back on the job at her brand, Good American.

“Shout out to all the good dads out there,” the mother of one shared.

Thompson is also dad to 18-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

Also on Wednesday, True spent some quality time with her famous female family members, including cousins Penelope Disick, 6, and 20-month-old Dream Kardashian.

Kardashian shared several Snapchat videos from their “baby class” in which the girls danced to “The Wheels on the Bus” and “Mambo No. 5.” with their 2-year-old cousin, Saint West.

Joining in on the fun play date were Kourtney Kardashian and her 3-year-old son, Reign Disick.

“Baby class is poppin!!” Kardashian captioned one of the videos.

The videos and photos of True come days after Kardashian clapped back at a hater who said True was “not cute at all” in a since-deleted tweet.

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you?” the mother of one responded, later adding, “I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind.”