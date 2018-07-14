True Thompson has two very proud parents!

The 3-month-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was the center of attention on Friday as her parents stayed home to spend some quality time together as a young family.

The Good American jeans founder, 34, shared adorable videos of True sitting in her father’s lap as gazed at her surroundings with wide eyes.

“Hi cutie!” Kardashian said, adding, “Oh my gosh,” at her daughter’s sweet face.

In another video, the mom of one showed the NBA player, 27, playing with his daughter’s arms as he said, “Baby True! Baby True! Baby True! Baby True!” with Kardashian laughing in the background as their daughter looked at the camera.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then shared a selfie of herself alongside her daughter with a star crown filter. She also showed off a beautiful flower arrangement from little sister Kendall Jenner.

While the busy fitness guru was “exhausted” she still found time to spend the night playing with her 8-year-old nephew Mason Disick, who looked to be entertaining himself with video games.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has shown video or photos of time spent with her boyfriend and their daughter since his cheating scandal in April rocked their relationship and made headlines.

Earlier this week, the TV reality star shared a cute video of the athlete sharing a dance with True while he held her tightly in his arms.

In the footage, shared on Snapchat, Thompson kissed and cradled his baby girl in his arms as they danced to a classical tune.

“Do a little dance, baby,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player told his youngest child.

The new mom previously gave praise to Thompson for his parenting as she prepared to go to work for the first time since giving birth on April 16.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” Kardashian said during her first day back on the job at her brand, Good American.

“Shout out to all the good dads out there,” the mother of one shared.

Thompson is also dad to 18-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

The videos and photos of True come days after Kardashian clapped back at a hater who said True was “not cute at all” in a since-deleted tweet.

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you?” the mother of one responded, later adding, “I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind.”