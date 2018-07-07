Khloé Kardashian is leaning on Tristan Thompson to take care of their 12-week-old daughter True as she returns to work.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” Kardashian, 34, said on Snapchat Friday during her first day back on the job at her brand Good American.

“Shout out to all the good dads out there,” the mother of one said about the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, who is also dad to 18-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

“First day back at work since having True! I’m anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation,” Kardashian also shared on Snapchat. “It’s not just for me anymore.”

And after her first day back at work, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star celebrated the milestone with some quality time with her baby girl.

The new mom also shared an adorable new video of True smiling for the camera as Kardashian said, “Who is that beautiful girl?”

On the last day of her maternity leave, Kardashian admitted that she was nervous about being away from her baby girl for the first time.

“I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious,” she said in a series of selfie videos shared on Snapchat Thursday.

“I don’t know what to do because I love our routine together,” Kardashian added, even apologizing to her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about the struggles of being a working mom. “Kourtney, I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you,” Khloé said.

Tristan Thompson with son Prince and daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

She and Thompson welcomed their first child together on April 16, just days after reports of him cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant.

Since news of the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian has chosen to stay together with the NBA star.

“Tristan is spending time with her family,” a KUWTK source told PEOPLE, adding that the KarJenners “have jokingly been giving him a bit of a hard time. Like, ‘we are watching you!’ ”

Adding, “But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloé. She is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible.”