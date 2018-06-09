Now that her baby girl True is nearly two months old, Khloé Kardashian is easing back into the swing of her workout routine.

“She wants to feel good in her body again,” says Kardashian’s trainer, Joel Bouraima (“Coach Joe”). “She’s motivated. And she’s already getting back!”

Joe, who began working with Kanye West in 2012 and then went on to train Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, in addition to Khloé, says that her consistent workouts throughout the pregnancy helped her not only during True’s birth, but in the post-baby recovery.

“I worked with Kim when she was pregnant and I know how to do it safely,” says Joe. “Khloé was happy to try because she didn’t want to stop! We worked out until a month before the delivery. Not only was she healthy, but she avoided lower back pain and joint pain that a lot of women deal with.”

Continues Joe of his client, who recently posted an envy-inducing flat tummy pic: “Khloé is like an athlete. Imagine an athlete not working out nine months before the Olympics? Delivery is an effort for the body. If you don’t prepare, it’s going to be harder. The body has memory. It’s a lot easier for her to get abs and a flat stomach back than for someone who didn’t work out.”

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Now, Joe says the Revenge Body host, 33, isn’t in a rush to lose all the roughly 25 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

“She doesn’t have a specific weight goal in mind,” says Joe, a father of two who is based in L.A. “We don’t care about aesthetics. For nine months, she shared her body with another human being. Now, the goal is to be happy to work out again. She does want more definition, but we just started! And no matter what given the workouts we’re doing, she is going to lose weight.”

And Kardashian was excited to get back in the gym after six weeks off post delivery. Says Joe: “She texted me two days after the baby was born telling me ‘as soon as I get the green light from the doctor, let’s do it again!’ ”

Still, the reality star, who is such a force in the gym that she would often do the same workouts (with less weight) as her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson, is tailoring her schedule around her baby.

“We’re back to five or six times a week,” says Joe, who says Kardashian is also maintaining a healthy diet while breastfeeding True. “But with less intensity. And sometimes we split it. We’ll do 30-45 minutes of cardio in the morning and then weights and body in the afternoon.”

Ultimately, she may be a new mom, but Kardashian is just as fierce as ever.

“She’s the same Khloé,” says Joe. “But she’s got this mom thing that makes her so happy. She always wants to do more and she won’t ever slow down!”