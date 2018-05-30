Khloé Kardashian Shares New Throwback Photo of True at 2 Weeks Old: 'Why Is the Time Flying!'

Time flies when Khloé Kardashian is loving True!

The first-time mom, 33, shared a new throwback photo of her baby girl on Instagram Story Wednesday. “My baby bunny,” Kardashian wrote in pink letters as the adorable photo showed True with a bunny filter on her sleeping face.

“She was only 2 weeks in this pic why is the time flying!! She will be 7 weeks tomorrow,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star wrote with four weary face emojis.

Kardashian previously shared the first-ever image of True on May 12 in honor of her child turning one-month-old.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The latest baby photo comes one day after Kardashian gushed about how she found her “bestie for life” in daughter True, who she welcomed on April 12 with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I sometimes, still can’t believe I’m a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!!” she tweeted on Tuesday. “True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel.”

Also on Monday, Kardashian celebrated Memorial Day with True in Cleveland as seen in a mother-daughter selfie on Snapchat. In the photo, Kardashian had some fun with a filter featuring an American flag-themed pair of ears as she snuggled close to True.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Though fans and followers were unable to see True’s face, the proud parent did show off her daughter’s full head of hair, as well as her adorable floral pink headband, and gold and pink patterned blanket.

“Khloé seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday, adding that the Good American mogul misses her family in Calabasas.

“She talks to her sisters several times a day,” the source said of Kardashian’s siblings Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.