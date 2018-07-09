Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her decision to discontinue breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old reality star connected with fans via Twitter over the weekend, revealing she “had to stop” nursing her infant daughter True. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” she wrote in one tweet.

Khloé also shared that she “had a lactation specialist and everything” and had tried “every trick in the book” like drinking more water, eating specialty cookies, “power pumping” and massage, admitting she was extremely relieved when she didn’t have to “stress and worry” about it anymore.

Another difficulty was the comparisons she felt to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s experience with her three children. Wrote Khloé, “It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breastfeed. My experience was very different.”

In a June update to her website and app, Khloé revealed that a “total lifesaver” product since she welcomed baby True on April 12 had been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she was having to supplement feedings with formula.

“Mommy shaming is real!” she tweeted in reply to a supportive fan after opening up about supplementing. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” continued the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

Breastfeeding isn’t the only parenting aspect Khloé and Kourtney, 39, have differed on. In January, a then-pregnant Khloé told Jimmy Kimmel that her oldest sister “gives a lot of advice” she appreciates, but some of it is unwanted.

“You can never have a plastic toy, ever!” she said. “If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery,” continued the Good American designer of her sister, who is mom to Reign Aston, 3½, Penelope Scotland, 6, and Mason Dash, 8½. “I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet. The whole thing I wanted was a TV so far.”

“And she [said] I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV,” Khloé explained. “And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than [me] because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows.”