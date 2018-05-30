Khloé Kardashian 'Still Can't Believe' She's a Mom: 'I Got My Bestie for Life'

Khloé Kardashian has found a “bestie for life” in daughter True Thompson!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, couldn’t help but gush about her 6-week-old daughter on Twitter, Tuesday, in a sweet and enthusiastic post.

“I sometimes, still can’t believe I’m a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!!” Kardashian wrote.

“True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life!” she added of her baby girl, who she welcomed on April 12 with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

Kardashian has been sharing sweet messages about True on social media over the last few weeks, calling her “mommy’s little love” on Saturday.

The star first introduced her little one to the world on May 12 in a video of True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek.

Most recently, on Monday, Kardashian celebrated Memorial Day with True in Cleveland by sharing a new mother-daughter selfie on Snapchat. In the photo, Kardashian had some fun with a filter featuring an American flag-themed pair of ears as she snuggled close to True.

Though fans and followers were unable to see True’s face, the proud parent did show off her daughter’s full head of hair, as well as her adorable floral pink headband, and gold and pink patterned blanket.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED: It’s True Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

“Khloé seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday, adding that the Good American mogul misses her family in Calabasas.

“She talks to her sisters several times a day,” the source said of Kardashian’s siblings Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Stomach 5 Weeks After Baby — and Claps Back at Haters

Meanwhile, Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan, who have been together since September 2016, are still trying to find a new normal following the athlete’s cheating scandal, which was first made public just two days before True’s birth.

Although Kardashian decided to stay with him in the wake of his alleged infidelity throughout her pregnancy, an insider recently told PEOPLE the couple’s relationship has “changed.”

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan,” the insider said. “They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”