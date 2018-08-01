Khloé Kardashian Is 'Completely Over' Mommy Shamers Criticizing Her Parenting Skills and Choices

Khloé Kardashian is slamming mommy shamers after she was seemingly criticized for taking some time away from daughter True.

The mother of one, who gave birth to her 3-month-old daughter in April, shared her thoughts on Twitter Tuesday night in which she hit back at her critics and gave encouragement to working mothers.

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you!” she tweeted. “We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

In a second tweet, Kardashian, 34, tweeted, “We are so hard on ourselves Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

On Sunday, the Good American jeans founder also clapped back at those judging her.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” Kardashian tweeted. “Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27.

Kardashian had stepped out to attend the first annual “If Only” Texas hold ’em tournament benefiting the City of Hope on Sunday alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner.

This isn’t the first time the TV reality star has been subject to mommy shaming. In early July, the mom of one shared that she had stopped nursing True and that she had received criticism for it.

“Mommy shaming is real,” she wrote while replying to a supportive fan last month. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me,” she tweeted.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” Kardashian continued. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

While opening up about what the best and worst parts of motherhood she has experienced so far, Kardashian spoke at length about the pain of “mom guilt.”

“The worst part is the mom guilt,” she wrote on social media, in response to a fan message that has since been deleted.

“You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything,” Kardashian added, writing in a separate tweet that she felt “so blessed” to be able to take her daughter to work when she films episodes of KUWTK.

“But for design meetings or photo shoots or when I start shooting revenge body again it’s not really a place for her to be,” she explained. “But that’s OK because I get so excited when I see her!!!”

Kardashian later went on to add that she hoped “in time the guilt will go away.”

“The only times I’m away from her is if I’m working. (Or unless she’s sleeping and I go to a late dinner),” she remarked. “So I have to keep reminding myself that I’m working to provide for her future. But ugh the guilt is real.”