Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves in Skinny Jeans Weeks After Giving Birth to Baby True

Khloé Kardashian is back in those Good Americans!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33 — who gave birth to daughter True on April 12 — shared a video of herself to her Instagram story on Wednesday night, posing in skinny jeans.

As fans of the Good American mogul know, Kardashian has been candid about her body after baby journey on social media over the past 8 weeks since welcoming her daughter.

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was,” she shared on her app back in early May. “I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked” after “I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos.”

Kardashian added, “I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again. Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!”

Kardashian has developed a passion for fitness in recent years, losing weight and toning up during her split from now ex-husband Lamar Odom. She’s since made workouts a part of her daily social media postings and even went on to host her own E! show called Revenge Body, in which she helped participants drop their extra pounds and gain confidence.

That was before Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson learned they were expecting, of course. Once pregnant, Kardashian worked hard to maintain her healthy diet and exercise routine.

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she wrote on her website and app in January. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”

However, once she entered her third trimester, Kardashian revealed on her website and app that she missed her pre-pregnancy body.

“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” she admitted. “In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation — but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!”

Luckily, Kardashian didn’t let herself get too upset about it. “I’m not sweating it because I’ll get back on track,” she wrote.

And she sure has. On May 30, the new mom reflected on her post-baby workout routines on her app and website as she shared the struggles of returning to her pre-baby gym sessions.

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” said Kardashian, explaining that she flew her longtime trainer and go-to KarJenner fitness instructor Coach Joe into Cleveland the moment she got the green light from her doctor.

Kardashian was spotted heading to the gym in Cleveland on May 8, just three weeks after True’s birth.

“On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it’s a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same. But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!” she revealed.