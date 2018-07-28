Khloé Kardashian Sings Smiling Daughter True a Sweet ‘Good Morning’ Tune: ‘That’s Your Song’

Khloé Kardashian is starting off her daughter’s Saturday with a song!

“Hi mama, hi my gorgeous girl,” the proud mama cooed while sharing a video of her 3-month-old daughter True laughing and smiling on social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then began singing baby True a special good morning tune.

“Good morning to you, good morning to you, good morning sweet True, good morning to you,” she sang as her daughter held onto her finger, before cheerfully adding, “That’s your song.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is Down 33 Lbs. Since Giving Birth — and This Is the Workout She’s Doing Again

Later, the mother of one explained on social media that she actually sings the song for her daughter every morning.

“I’m such a dork,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan. “I think she looks forward to it but maybe that’s wishful thinking lol.”

I’m such a dork I sing this song every morning to her. I think she looks forward to it but maybe that’s wishful thinking lol https://t.co/OAKZZD3iG8 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

In another post, the reality star shared a video of her daughter resting on her stomach while the pair listened to a children’s song.

“I know every word,” the mother of one wrote alongside the clip.

Kardashian also posted another video of her daughter watching a toy elephant wiggle its ears while singing a song.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Very Anxious’ About Leaving Baby True to Return to Work

While Kardashian clearly loves being a mother, she went on to reveal on social media that she’s not ready for True to have a little brother or sister quite yet.

Asked by a fan whether she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were already thinking about having another child, Kardashian replied: “Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol.”

Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol https://t.co/TthrxOQdHr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

RELATED: It’s ‘True’ Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

However, despite how young True still is, Kardashian can’t believe how quickly her daughter is growing up!

On Thursday, the new mother shared a throwback photo of her baby girl sound asleep while draped in her mama’s arms.

“About 2 months ago… 😩,” she wrote alongside the adorable photo.