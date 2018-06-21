True, True, skip to my lou!

Ahead of a Thursday morning workout, Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a bonding session with her 10-week-old daughter, posting videos of the sweet moments to Snapchat.

In the first clip, the new mom held True while singing along to “Skip to My Lou,” which played in the background, and covering the baby girl with kisses.

She then shared another video of the adorable duo using a bear-ears filter on the app, while Kardashian, 33, rocked back and forth and smiled as she spoke to her little one through the filter’s high-pitched voice changer.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed a few details about True’s nursery, explaining in a Monday post to her website and app that she wanted the room to have “pink everywhere” but not “be too feminine.”

“The flamingo wallpaper was actually the first thing I saw that I knew I needed to have in my daughter’s nursery,” she wrote. “I love how elegant the flamingo is. I knew I wanted to do an animal somewhere in her room, but I wanted to do something a little more creative and not so traditional.”

Hilariously, the new mom said, baby True might’ve had a say in her nursery’s aesthetic — even from inside her mama’s belly!

“The funny part is True has the longest skinniest legs like a flamingo!” Kardashian wrote. “It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy.”

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian recently returned home to Los Angeles, two months after welcoming True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland following rumors of his alleged infidelity.

“It’s very good to have Khloé back,” sister Kim Kardashian West told Access Hollywood on Tuesday. “I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed.”

While Kardashian West might have felt guilty about bombarding Kardashian and True, nothing could stop the KarJenner clan from visiting the youngest member of the family.

“First it was [Kourtney Kardashian] and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then Kylie Jenner],” said the KKW beauty mogul, 37. “It was just, like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.”