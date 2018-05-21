Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Stomach 5 Weeks After Baby — and Claps Back at Haters

Khloé Kardashian only gave birth to daughter True five weeks ago and she’s showing off her post-baby workout results.

In a series of Snapchat videos shared on Monday, the new mom, 33, lifted up her black long-sleeve shirt to reveal her toned stomach area as she prepared to go back into the gym — her “sanctuary.”

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star said in a clip.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” she added.

But Kardashian also addressed recent criticism she has received on social media.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Kardashian responded.

“So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal,” she explained.

“Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”

The Good American mogul added, “I’ve been craving these workouts.”

Though she’s not quite back to her pre-pregnancy body, Kardashian said she continues to target certain areas, including her backside.

“Five weeks after baby, feeling good. Muscle memory is a real thing because it’s still under there. Got to tighten it all up,” she shared. “I’ve got to get rid of this part. Just need everything to be solid.”

Kardashian continues to update fans on her progress in the gym as she told followers last week that she can’t wait to get back in shape and tone her butt after she was finally given the okay to start working out again with her trainer.

Though she did admit that she had a long way to go before getting back to her old fitness routine.

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”

On Sunday, Kardashian used Instagram to share a cryptic quote with her followers, one of several inspirational sayings she has posted since news of boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s involvement in a cheating scandal broke days before their daughter’s birth.

“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” she wrote. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”