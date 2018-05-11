Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Ass' Is 'So Big' After Giving Birth She's Wearing Swimsuits as Underwear

Khloé Kardashian is determined to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

The mom of one, 33, shared a health update on Snapchat Friday, almost one month after welcoming daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian, who has become a fitness guru with her reality TV show Revenge Body, opened up about her post-pregnancy weight and returning to the gym.

“Day two in the gym. My body is so sore today,” she said. “I woke up hurting, but [it’s] the best thing ever. Day two, let’s see how this goes. I hope it’s a little better than yesterday.”

Later, while in the gym, Kardashian showed off her workout wear while revealing, “My ass and thighs are so big now that I am now wearing my swimsuit on the bottom.”

“So, I hope it sweats some of it off. Let’s start with the cardio before Coach Joe gets here,” she added.

On Thursday, the Good American jeans founder shared her excitement at being able to work out again, but acknowledged she had a long way to go before getting back to her old fitness regimen.

“Today is the first day that I have been allowed to work out with my trainer,” she said in a series of social media videos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted she was “exhausted” after finishing her first workout, but said she was happy to get back into the groove of exercising.

“It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I’m evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind,” she said.

Addressing her current fitness limitations — which includes trying to balance breastfeeding with working out — the Revenge Body host reminded herself that “it’s only day one.”

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”

Kardashian’s latest sweat session comes just two days after she was photographed hitting the gym in Cleveland, where she lives with boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid allegations he cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

Opening up about how much she wants to get her pre-baby body back, earlier this week the 33-year-old revealed on her website/app that she “couldn’t believe how big my booty looked” after she saw herself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos.

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was,” she added.