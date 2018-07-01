Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Baby True: 'I'm So Obsessed with Her'

True love!

Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, born April 12, was ready for her close-up, starring in a number of her mom’s social media posts over the weekend.

In a series of advertisements for Pampers Pure, True and Kardashian shared the spotlight by posing together.

“You know I’m not one to compromise — even more so as a mama,” the 34-year-old reality star captioned a photo of True to promote the line of diapers and wipes.

Kardashian, donning a white top and mint pants, planted a kiss on her first child for another shot. “Little mama showing her True stripes,” she wrote.

The new mom also lovingly gazed at her daughter as she sat on a fluffy blanket with a large white bow on her head.

“I’m so obsessed with her,” Kardashian said of the moment.

In addition to the mother-daughter pictures, True also starred in a number of solo shots on both Instagram and Snapchat.

As Kardashian talked to her daughter in one video, the baby smiled and laughed with a filter that showed a flower tucked behind her ear.

“Hi, Mama,” the Good American founder is heard saying. “Oh, my happy girl. How’s my happy girl?”

The smiles kept coming over on Snapchat, where True was featured both relaxing in her mom’s arms and giggling with a filter of bunny ears.

“Who’s my little bunny? Is that you? Are you my little bunny, Mama?” Kardashian sweetly asked her baby.

A source told PEOPLE that the Kardashians’ use of filters on their babies is a conscious decision made for privacy purposes — the stars feel that they are protecting their babies if they don’t show their full face.

Last week, Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday. Despite boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal revealing that he was unfaithful during her pregnancy, an insider says the milestone is particularly special in light of the new addition to her family.

“No matter what happens, this is the best year yet for Khloé because she became a mom,” the source said. “This is a beautiful birthday because of that.”

The source added, “All the rest of the drama she’s not focused on. And Tristan is doing everything he can to show her love and appreciation. He really wants to make this work. And it looks like she’s prepared to go all in with him again. She wants her family to be together.”