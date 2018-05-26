Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Baby True as She Cradles ‘Mommy’s Little Love’ in Her Arms

There’s nothing like a mother’s love!

Hours after Khloé Kardashian shared another cryptic message about relationships on her Instagram Story, the new mother radiated love on Saturday while holding her 6-week-old daughter True Thompson.

“Mommy’s Little Love,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, which finds the 33-year-old proudly cradling the baby in her arms while she appears to be napping.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Why Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Use Snapchat Filters on Their Babies’ Faces

Just two weeks earlier, the reality star introduced her daughter to the world, sharing a video of True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek.

“Happy one month old, mama,” Kardashian said in the video. “I love you, pretty girl.”

The new mom also showered her daughter with love on Snapchat, as she documented baby True’s adorable case of the hiccups.

“Good morning, mama. How’s my little love?” Kardashian said in the clip. “Oh, do we have the hiccups?”

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Love After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Hours before sharing the adorable mommy-daughter photo, the Good American designer seemingly alluded to relationships when she posted a photo of an original quote that read: “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f—ed up.’ ”

Her post comes over a month after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and Baby True Send Kim Kardashian Flowers — But What About Tristan?

Although the pair have been living together at the 27-year-old basketball player’s house in Cleveland since True’s birth, a source told PEOPLE in early May that the KarJenner family isn’t happy with the athlete.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source said. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Has ‘Basically Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson for Alleged Infidelity: Source

Despite the cheating scandal, a source previously told PEOPLE the 33-year-old “believes” that she and Thompson “can figure things out and have a happy life together.”

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the insider added. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though.”