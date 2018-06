Everything New Mom Khloé Kardashian Has Said About Becoming a Mother

“I don’t feel like I need to prepare for my birth by freaking myself out. I’ve seen over eight births live and in person. Women were made to do this! It’s a very natural experience. I read my apps every day and I ask my doctor if I have any questions, so I’m honestly not that afraid. Of course I’m a little nervous to go into labor, but I’m trying to not overthink something that literally happens all the time.”

— revealing she was not afraid of childbirth, on her website and app