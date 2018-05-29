Khloé Kardashian Shares New Mother-Daughter Photo as She 'Can't Stop Talking About True,' Says Source

Khloé Kardashian loves being True Thompson‘s mom!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, celebrated Memorial Day on Monday in Cleveland and marked the holiday by sharing a new mother-daughter selfie on Snapchat.

In the photo, Kardashian has some fun with a filter featuring an American flag-themed pair of ears as she snuggles close to her baby girl, who she welcomed on April 12 with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Though fans and followers were unable to see True’s face, the proud parent did show off her daughter’s full head of hair as well as her 6-week-old’s adorable floral pink headband and gold and pink patterned blanket.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The latest Snapchat-filtered selfie comes two days after Kardashian called True “mommy’s little love” on Saturday. And just two weeks earlier, the Revenge Body host introduced her little one to the world, sharing a video of True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek.

“Khloé seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday, adding that the Good American mogul misses her family in Calabasas.

“She talks to her sisters several times a day,” the source said of Khloé’s siblings Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, Khloé and boyfriend Tristan, who have been together since September 2016, are still trying to find their new normal following the Cleveland Cavalier power forward’s cheating scandal, which was first made public just two days before True’s birth.

Although she decided to stay with him in the wake of his alleged infidelity throughout her pregnancy, an insider told PEOPLE the couple’s relationship has “changed.”

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan,” the insider said. “They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”