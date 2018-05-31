Khloé Kardashian is looking to get back into “beast mode” again.

The new mom, 33, reflected on her post-baby workout routines on her app and website on Wednesday as she shared the struggles of returning to her pre-baby gym sessions.

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” said Kardashian, who continues to document her sweaty trainings on social media.

“Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe was on the next flight to Cleveland — no joke, LOL,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star said about her longtime trainer and go-to KarJenner fitness instructor, who also trains Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian was spotted heading to the gym in Cleveland on May 8, just three weeks after welcoming her baby girl on April 12 with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“On that first day back, it felt so good to sweat again. Not going to lie, it’s a struggle to get back into the groove. Mentally, I’m strong but physically, it’s just not the same. But every day, I’m one step closer, baby!” the mother of one revealed.

In fact, Coach Joe described Kardashian’s strong determination to return to the gym.

“Two hours after I landed [in Cleveland], we were in the gym together!” he recalled of working with the Good American mogul again.

“She gave everything she’s got. She didn’t try to slow down or make it easy, but I had to remind her that her body went through some big changes,” Coach Joe remembered. “In her head, she’s still the same! I had to explain to her all the different steps, with the understanding that we’ll have to start slowly.”

He added, “She was already talking about when we’ll be able to do two workouts a day. That’s how Khloé thinks. I told her we’re not yet in beast mode, but her mind is already there.”

As she continues to update fans and followers on her gym progress, Kardashian has been showing off her bare stomach in several mirror selfies on social media.

On Sunday, the Revenge Body host proudly lifted up her shirt to show off her toned tummy on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian also recently shared how getting back into her old workout routine is “much more difficult than I think you’d expect it to be” as she also clapped back at mommy shamers.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” she said.

“Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right,” Kardashian added.