Khloé Kardashian Bares Toned Tummy 6 Weeks After Giving Birth — and Kylie Jenner Follows Suit

New moms Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are sharing the results of their post-baby workouts.

Kardashian — who gave birth to her daughter True Thompson six weeks ago on April 12 — proudly lifted up her shirt on Sunday morning to show off her toned tummy on her Instagram Story.

Since getting the go ahead from her doctors to resume workouts with her personal trainer earlier this month, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who has been living in Cleveland alongside her boyfriend, Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson — has prioritized fitting workouts into her daily routine, even though it’s caused her to feel incredibly sore.

While the new mom commented on Monday that getting back into her old fitness routine is “much more difficult than I think you’d expect it to be,” she added that it also felt “really good.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Stomach 5 Weeks After Baby — and Claps Back at Haters

Following her older sister’s lead, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 20, also celebrated Sunday by sharing a photo of her bare stomach on Instagram.

Clad in a black spaghetti strap top and a form-fitting pair of jeans, Jenner, who welcomed her first daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, showed off her fit figure.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Abs as She Steps Out with Travis Scott After Met Gala

A source previously told PEOPLE that since giving birth, the 20-year-old has been “super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body.”

“Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens,” the insider continued, adding that as Jenner gets further along in her transformation, she will be “flaunting her progress more and more.”

The youngest KarJenner sibling previously shared that she still has some post-baby weight to lose after giving birth to Stormi. “I need to lose 20 lbs. but this just looks too good!” she said in a Snapchat video in April that showed someone serving her a tray of oven-fresh rolls.

Also in March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans and followers.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Earlier this week, Kardashian defended her dedication to fitness after getting some criticism that she was spending too much time away from her newborn daughter.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Kardashian said.

“Just because I have a baby doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right,” she added.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘So Sore’ from Working Out That Her Body Hurts While Holding Baby True

Kardashian has said she’s continuing to work on targeting certain areas, including her backside.

“Muscle memory is a real thing because it’s still under there. Got to tighten it all up,” she remarked last week. “I’ve got to get rid of this part. Just need everything to be solid.”