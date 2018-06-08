Khloé Kardashian refuses to be shamed for her parenting techniques.

The reality star and Good American mogul replied to a supportive fan on Twitter Thursday night after the fan gave Kardashian “mad respect” for “opening up about supplementing with formula” to feed her daughter True, 8 weeks.

“Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me,” tweeted the 33-year-old new mom.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” Kardashian continued. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a Wednesday update to her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that a “total lifesaver” product since she has welcomed baby True has been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she’s having to supplement feedings with formula.

“Technically, I don’t need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don’t produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding,” explained Kardashian. “And, with the formula I use, I have to give True the bottle within 30 minutes of making it, so it’s amazing to have this machine make it for me.”

She added, “It’s super easy to use — and fast, so when I’m exhausted and can’t even keep my eyes open in the middle of the night, it’s a total lifesaver.”

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has used social media to clap back at mom shamers. Five weeks after welcoming True in April, she addressed critics who slammed her decision to get back into a fitness routine as a new mom.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” she said in a Snapchat video.

“So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal,” she continued. “Just because I have a baby doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”