Khloé Kardashian Feels 'So Loved' on Mother's Day After Source Says Family Hasn't Visited in 'Weeks'

New mom Khloé Kardashian is being showered with love this Mother’s Day despite being thousands of miles away from her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who welcomed her first child, a daughter named True, on April 12 — shared photos and videos featuring holiday-appropriate flower arrangements via her Instagram Story Sunday.

“I feel so loved,” she captioned a shot of flowers that spelled out “Mommy.”

She also shared images of gold balloons that spelled out her nickname, “Koko,” and a second “Mommy” flower arrangement.

The social media posts come four days after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio — where her boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers — in the wake of Thompson’s cheating scandal has “definitely caused friction.”

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” the insider said.

As her first Mother’s Day as a parent approached, Khloé was expected to either stay home with baby daughter True or possibly hit the road with Thompson, who is traveling to Boston for the NBA playoffs, PEOPLE reported Thursday.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” the source said. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”

One day before Mother’s Day, Kardashian shared the first video of True to celebrate one month following her birth.

“Happy one month old, mama,” she said in the video, which shows True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek. “I love you, pretty girl.”

Kardashian also made sure to give a shout-out to her own mama, Kris Jenner.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy we could ask for!! Just remember mama ‘you’re doing amazing sweetie!’ You really are!!” she captioned a fabulous photo of the 62-year-old momager. “We couldn’t imagine life without you!! You are the reason for it all!! Thank you for showing us what unconditional love and loyalty is!”

On Twitter over the weekend, the reality star told fans that the baby closely resembled dad Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” she responded to a tweet asking which of her parents True looked like more.

But Kardashian hopes that True will have a few features that mirror her mom.

“Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild,” she said of True and Thompson. “Maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol.”

In April, allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on Khloé throughout her pregnancy. The news broke just days before Khloé gave birth to True on April 12.

“Poor Khloé,” her sister Kim Kardashian West said weeks later during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over,” she added.