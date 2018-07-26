Time is flying for Khloé Kardashian.

The new mom expressed her mixed feelings about how quickly her 3-month-old daughter True is growing, sharing a throwback photo of the baby girl on Thursday.

Wearing a set of gray pajamas, little True is sound asleep while draped in her mama’s arm, with her cheek resting on Kardashian’s hand as the latter sits on the ground.

“About 2 months ago… 😩,” the reality star, 34, wrote next to the photograph.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken out multiple times about her shock over True’s seemingly sudden milestones in the first few months of her life.

In May, she used Twitter to express her feelings over her baby girl turning 1 month old, writing, “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut. 💜”

Kardashian later admitted she was “going off no sleep” and had gotten the date of her daughter’s 1-month birthday wrong. “Guess what … until this tweet I thought it was the 12th the entire day lol 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️,” she replied to a fan on Twitter who questioned her timeline.

True Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Snapchat July 13, 2018

Three months have also passed since Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson faced the latter’s allegations of infidelity throughout the reality star’s pregnancy.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the mother of one thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 27, doesn’t comprehend the “consequences of his decisions” that rocked their relationship.

“Khloé carried his child and is much more in the limelight than he is, and she doesn’t think he understands the consequences of his decisions,” the insider said. “She thinks the cheating scandal is a way bigger deal than he does and he doesn’t fully understand the repercussions of his actions affecting not only him and Khloé but the entire family as a whole.”