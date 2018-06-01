True is already a champion sleeper!

The 7-week-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson slept for eight hours straight on Thursday night, according to a clip posted to her mama’s Snapchat account Friday morning.

“So last night, my girl slept from 7:30 p.m. and woke up at 3:38 a.m. She slept that entire time. That’s a huge blessing, let me tell you,” the Good American designer, 33, said in the video.

“And I’m just so proud of her!” added Kardashian, looking down to address baby True off camera, “Mama, you’re so perfect, my girl. Thank you, my love.”

Kardashian reveals that the extra hours of sleep baby True got didn’t necessarily carry over into her own energy levels. But as a new mom, she understands that’s her new normal.

“Even though I thought I would be super rested, I am just so exhausted,” she laments. “But I’ve come to the realization that I’m gonna be pretty tired for a long-ass time. But it’s all good. I’m kind of excited.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has used social media quite a bit as of late to share her parenting journey with her followers, from her post-baby workout routine to some of the more surprising bits of motherhood.

“One thing about motherhood that I didn’t know is that every time baby True goes potty, it is like a party in here,” Kardashian revealed in a Thursday video. “And I cheer, and it’s like a poop party. I go, ‘Oh my Gosh, Mama, I’m so proud of you! You went potty!’ ”

She added with a laugh, “The joys of motherhood. And it’s the little things that make us happy. Because I know her tummy’s feeling good and her digestive system is working. I didn’t know these things would excite me. My, how things have changed.”