True is serving face!

Khloé Kardashian‘s 8-week-old daughter is too cute in a pair of snapshots the reality star posted to Instagram Wednesday, showing her baby girl flashing a tiny scowl at the camera.

Little True is dressed in a pink outfit and matching headband decorated with flowers, with her hand placed in front of her mouth as she first gazes face-forward at the camera, then a little to the side with furrowed brows.

“Baby True,” wrote Kardashian, 33, between two double-heart emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: It’s True Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

True’s serious face might be a hint that some of her recent astrological predictions are correct — namely, her potential to take academia seriously.

“True will do really well in college and may go for advanced degrees at the best schools,” potentially favoring a career in writing or film, Kardashian wrote on her website and app Monday, delving into the details of her daughter’s birth chart compiled with the help of Astrology Zone‘s Susan Miller.

“She would be a great writer, publisher, reporter or documentary filmmaker — so, she definitely needs a camera!” said the Good American designer. “She could even be a lawyer.”

“She’ll also be interested in making something that people will buy and she doesn’t mind being behind the scenes, making big decisions. Failure isn’t an option for her,” Kardashian added.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram Story Monday, June 11, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Daughter True After Stepping Out on Date Night with Tristan



Kardashian was photographed out on a date night with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday. The couple has remained together despite 27-year-old NBA star Thompson being accused of cheating.

The following Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of True enjoying a bath as she’s carefully held toward the camera.

The new mom also couldn’t help but rave about her daughter’s upcoming age milestone that day, tweeting, “I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow.”