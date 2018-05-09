Khloé Kardashian‘s 3-week-old daughter True is loving the great outdoors — and who wouldn’t in such a cushy ride?

In a Wednesday update to her website and app, the reality star shared details about the stroller she chose to push her baby girl around their neighborhood in Cleveland.

“True and I made it out of the house! It’s perfect springtime weather in Cleveland, so we hit the park and it was so much fun,” wrote the 33-year-old new mom. “I covered our Nuna Mixx stroller with a swaddle to protect little mama from any sun (also in hopes that it would help her catch a snooze, lol).”

The Nuna Mixx Stroller System retails for $730 on nordstrom.com, while you can snag Kardashian’s Aden + Anais swaddles in the Lovely Reverie prints for $50 on amazon.com.

Kardashian also purchased Storksak travel bags ahead of her daughter’s birth.

A month before True’s arrival, doting grandmother Kris Jenner took Kardashian on an L.A. shopping spree for the latter’s baby girl.

According to a source, Kardashian bought several pink items at both Petit Tresor and Couture Kids, like a rocking chair and a variety of stuffed animals, including giraffes.

“Khloé did some last-minute shopping with Kris. Kris treated her to all the gifts,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Khloé was in the best mood. She was all smiles and so excited about shopping for her baby girl. She left the stores with some gifts, but most of the gifts will be delivered.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, were spotted together on Friday, marking their first public appearance since allegations of his cheating were made public a month ago.

The following day, the Good American mogul cheered on her boyfriend at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

“Khloé seems happy,” a source told PEOPLE on Friday. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”