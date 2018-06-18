Bird is the word!

In a Monday update to her app and website, new mom Khloé Kardashian takes her readers through her thought process behind using a flamingo-patterned wallpaper in her 9-week-old daughter True‘s nursery.

“I had to find a way to have pink everywhere and not have it be too feminine. Only I would ask for that challenge,” jokes the reality star, 33, showing off her baby girl‘s pink, white and gray space.

“The flamingo wallpaper was actually the first thing I saw that I knew I needed to have in my daughter’s nursery,” she explains. “I love how elegant the flamingo is. I knew I wanted to do an animal somewhere in her room, but I wanted to do something a little more creative and not so traditional.”

Hilariously, the new mom says, baby True might’ve had a say in her room’s decor — even from inside her mama’s belly!

“The funny part is True has the longest skinniest legs like a flamingo!” Kardashian writes. “It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy.”

The new post comes almost one month after Kardashian gave her fans an initial peek into True’s room, showing off a piece of white lounge furniture, rocking horse, large lamb toy, white dresser and pink-and-white butterfly mobile that hung above her crib.

“I’m obsessed with True’s Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib! It’s feminine but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “[Sister Kim Kardashian West] uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves.”