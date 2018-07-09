True already has her name in lights.

Since Khloé Kardashian welcomed her daughter on April 12, the new mom has given multiple peeks into her nursery setups. And in new details shared to her website and app, she gives her fans some insight on the neon light that spells out, “Baby Thompson.”

“When I was pregnant with True, I had two of these Baby Thompson neon signs made so I can have one in her Cleveland nursery and one in her Calabasas nursery,” she writes. “I love them so much, especially since it’s my mom’s handwriting!”

“This is a shot of the Calabasas nursery, but I tried to keep both rooms as identical as possible — same lucite crib and butterfly mobile — so wherever True is, she feels at home,” Kardashian reveals.

She also explains her decision behind the color of the sign, which was featured prominently in photos from Kardashian’s baby shower. “As opposed to white or blue light, which tricks the brain into thinking it’s daylight, a red light has a higher wavelength and doesn’t inhibit the body’s secretion of melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep,” writes Kardashian, 34.

True Thompson's nursery in Calabasas, California Keila Lopez; Inset: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

True Thompson Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously opened up about other influences that went into designing her daughter’s sleep space, like the reason she was inspired to use a flamingo-pattern wallpaper.

“I had to find a way to have pink everywhere and not have it be too feminine. Only I would ask for that challenge,” Kardashian joked last month on her website.

“The flamingo wallpaper was actually the first thing I saw that I knew I needed to have in my daughter’s nursery,” she explained. “I love how elegant the flamingo is. I knew I wanted to do an animal somewhere in her room, but I wanted to do something a little more creative and not so traditional.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Hilariously, as the Good American jeans designer pointed out in her June post, baby True — whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — might’ve had a say in her room’s decor, even from inside her mama’s belly!

“The funny part is True has the longest skinniest legs like a flamingo!” Kardashian wrote. “It’s so funny how we feel our children’s personalities before we even meet them. Maybe True picked the wallpaper in my tummy.”