Khloé Kardashian is learning the balance of new motherhood.

A source tells PEOPLE the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has been open to having others step in to assist her in caring for her daughter True, whom she gave birth to on April 12.

“Khloé seems to like having someone with experience help her, but she still spends most hours of the day with her daughter,” the insider explains of Kardashian, 33.

The source adds that the new mom is “very hands-on with her baby daughter” and the help she’s receiving is more in the form of “support and company” as she spends time with True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s openness about having help early in the parenting game may or may not have to do with sister Kylie Jenner‘s apparent change of heart as a new mom.

While the 20-year-old was initially reluctant to hire help and had planned to rely on close friends and family to assist her with daughter Stormi, now 3 months, she eventually decided more hands would be a big asset.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told PEOPLE in February of the Lip Kit mogul, adding, “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jason Miller/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kardashian and Thompson, 27, were spotted together on Friday, marking their first public appearance since allegations of his cheating were made public almost a month ago.

The following day, the Good American mogul cheered on her boyfriend at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.