Baby True may resemble her father and carry his first initial, but it was someone from mom Khloé Kardashian‘s family who chose her name.

The reality star shared on a Monday update to her app and website that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together was named based on a suggestion from Kardashian’s grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” wrote the new mom, 33. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” Kardashian explained, adding of her 4-week-old, “I love that it’s a family name and I can’t wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!”

The new post comes one day after Kardashian celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her baby girl in Cleveland, sharing multiple photos of floral arrangements to social media — including one grand creation of pink and white blooms that spelled out “Mommy.”

As her first Mother’s Day as a parent approached, Khloé was expected to either stay home with True or possibly hit the road with Thompson, 27, who was traveling to Boston for the NBA playoffs, PEOPLE reported.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” a source said late last week, referring to the basketball star’s recent cheating scandal. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”

In celebration of True turning 1 month old on Saturday, Kardashian shared her first clear images with her social-media followers, in the form of adorable clips on Snapchat and Instagram.

“Happy one month old, mama,” says Kardashian in one video, which showed True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek. “I love you, pretty girl.”

The new mom also showered her daughter with love in another Snapchat clip, documenting baby True’s adorable case of the hiccups. “Good morning, mama. How’s my little love?” she said in the video, which she had added a heart filter to. “Oh, do we have the hiccups? Hi, my sweet love.”