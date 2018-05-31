As a new mom, Khloé Kardashian has run into many heartwarming moments, including some pretty unexpected, hilarious ones involving her baby girl’s bowel movements.

In a Thursday Snapchat video, the 33-year-old reality star admitted she has been excited over certain aspects of parenthood she didn’t realize she could feel that way about before welcoming now-7-week-old daughter True.

“One thing about motherhood that I didn’t know is that every time baby True goes potty, it is like a party in here,” Kardashian revealed in the video. “And I cheer, and it’s like a poop party. I go, ‘Oh my Gosh, Mama, I’m so proud of you! You went potty!’ ”

She adds with a laugh, “The joys of motherhood. And it’s the little things that make us happy. Because I know her tummy’s feeling good and her digestive system is working. I didn’t know these things would excite me. My, how things have changed.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardasahian/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: It’s True Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

Also on Thursday, Kardashian took to her website and app to reveal her daughter is “already on a schedule and has been so awesome about it.”

The star credits consistency and admits to having “a few hacks that have come in handy,” like the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine ($50).

“Every time True takes a nap, I play a sound machine. It’s like white noise, so it blocks out any disruptive sounds around the house, like a vacuum or lawn mower,” Kardashian writes. “Also, when she hears the noise, it already kind of puts her in the state that she’s going to sleep, so she’s relaxed.”

She adds, “I know babies are unpredictable and things can change every day, but for now, this has worked like a charm!”

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares the First Video of Baby True



The new mom also reflected on her postnatal workout routines on her app and website on Wednesday as she shared the struggles of returning to her pre-baby gym sessions.

“After I had True, I couldn’t wait to get back to the gym. I really missed it during my pregnancy. A good sweat sesh can do wonders for the mind,” shared Kardashian, who continues to document her sweaty trainings on social media.

“Once I got the green light from my doctor, Coach Joe was on the next flight to Cleveland — no joke, LOL,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added about her longtime trainer and the go-to KarJenner fitness instructor, who also trains her sister Kourtney Kardashian.