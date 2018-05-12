Meet True! Khloé Kardashian Shares the First Video of Her Baby Girl with Tristan Thompson

Meet Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, shared the first image of her newborn daughter on Snapchat and Instagram Saturday, four weeks after she and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed her on April 12. (Thompson, 27, is also dad to 17-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.)

“Happy one month old, mama,” says Kardashian in the video, which shows True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek. “I love you, pretty girl.”

The new mom also showered her daughter with love on Snapchat, as she documented baby True’s adorable case of the hiccups.

“Good morning, mama. How’s my little love?” Kardashian said in the video, which she added a sweet heart-filled filter to. “Oh, do we have the hiccups? Hi, my sweet love.”

True Thompson

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a glimpse of True in a selfie of herself holding the baby girl on Snapchat, but the photo only revealed her newborn’s arm that was dressed in a white and pink onesie.

True’s big debut comes over three weeks after Kardashian revealed her name. Using Instagram and her website and app, the new mom wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

The days before the baby girl’s arrival were filled with allegations that the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward had been seen kissing multiple other women. However, since the birth, Kardashian has been in blissful mommy mode and isn’t upset about the cheating allegations.





RELATED: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Still Together — But Taking Things “Day by Day”: Source

“[Khloé]’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” an insider told PEOPLE in April.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source added. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Since the cheating allegations were made public in April, True’s parents have been spotted out together on multiple occasions. Earlier this month, Kardashian and Thompson were photographed eating lunch at a Cleveland restaurant. Then days later, the new mom was seen attending a Cavaliers game during the NBA playoffs.



“Khloé seems happy. She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split,” an insider said in May. “When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source adds. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has opened up about her post-pregnancy weight and returning to the gym.

“Day two in the gym. My body is so sore today,” she said in a health update on Snapchat Friday. “I woke up hurting, but [it’s] the best thing ever. Day two, let’s see how this goes. I hope it’s a little better than yesterday.”

While in the gym, Kardashian showed off her workout wear while revealing, “My ass and thighs are so big now that I am now wearing my swimsuit on the bottom.”



KUWTK viewers will most likely see more of Khloé’s baby girl as sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the E! series was filming at the Cleveland hospital, possibly for the forthcoming season 15.

Kardashian previously confirmed her pregnancy with a surprise social media post in December when she debuted her baby bump for the first time in a black-and-white portrait.

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since late summer 2016; multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2017 that they are expecting. Kardashian publicly confirmed her pregnancy news in December.