Khloé Kardashian and her 3-week-old daughter True are enjoying some low-key mother-daughter bonding time.

A source tells PEOPLE the new mom is “very hands-on with her baby daughter” and although she “has help” with the newborn, “it’s more as support and company” as she spends time with True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

“Khloé seems to like having someone with experience help her, but she still spends most hours of the day with her daughter,” adds the insider.

“She looks great. She and Tristan have socialized with friends a couple of times,” says the source. “But mostly, Khloé stays home with her baby.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“She seems to enjoy her life in Cleveland,” the source continues of Kardashian, 33. “She walks the baby around their neighborhood every day.”

The Good American mogul and her NBA star beau were spotted together for the first time since allegations of his cheating were made public almost a month ago.

The following day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cheered on Thompson, 27, at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jason Miller/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last week, an insider divulged to PEOPLE that the basketball player “is back at the Cleveland house” with Kardashian and their baby. (In the days immediately following True’s birth, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

“Khloé seems happy,” the source said. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the insider added. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”