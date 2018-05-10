Khloé Kardashian is getting her gym groove back!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used Snapchat Thursday to document her feelings following a post-pregnancy workout with her trainer — her first since giving birth to daughter True on April 12.

Kardashian, 33, admitted to her followers that while she was “exhausted” following the sweat session, she was feeling positive and strong mentally, even considering her tricky new schedule (or rather, lack thereof).

“It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings,” she said. “No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Khloé Kardashian

Thursday is a “big day” for Kardashian not only because it’s her first time working with her trainer since giving birth, but because her daughter is hitting a poignant milestone.

“Baby True is a month old today, so it’s a big day for the both of us. I’m going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong,” says the Revenge Body host.

She adds, “I want mind, body and soul all to be all lined up and in zen, and trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

On Tuesday — almost one month to the day since boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s headline-making cheating scandal — Kardashian was spotted heading to the gym, the day after she spoke out about wanting to get back in shape.

“I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked” after “I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos,” she lamented Monday on her website and app. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”