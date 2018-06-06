Khloé Kardashian is keeping her options open.

In a Wednesday update to her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that a “total lifesaver” product since she has welcomed daughter True, 7 weeks, has been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she’s having to supplement feedings with formula.

“Technically, I don’t need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don’t produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding,” explains the 33-year-old first-time mom. “And, with the formula I use, I have to give True the bottle within 30 minutes of making it, so it’s amazing to have this machine make it for me.”

She adds, “It’s super easy to use — and fast, so when I’m exhausted and can’t even keep my eyes open in the middle of the night, it’s a total lifesaver.”

True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True

Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed True on April 12. The previous month, they enjoyed a pink-themed baby shower, where they likely received a myriad of gifts from their Amazon Baby Registry.

But the Good American designer admits she hasn’t used many of the products she stocked up on while pregnant. As she explains on her website, “I have so many things in this house that are really just bulls—, LOL.”

Adds the star, “When you’re pregnant, you get so overwhelmed buying things you think you’ll need, but in reality, you’re just not going to use all of it.”

In May, Kardashian opened up on Snapchat about the challenges she has faced to squeeze in workouts amid her daughter’s feeding times.

The reality star admitted to her followers that while she was “exhausted” following a sweat session, she was feeling positive and strong mentally, even considering her tricky new schedule (or rather, lack thereof).

“It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings,” she said. “No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”