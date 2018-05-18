Khloé Kardashian Is Contemplating Whether to Give True a Middle Name: 'I Have a Couple in Mind'

Khloé Kardashian revealed her daughter’s full name four days after giving birth. And now five weeks later, the new mom is still deciding on whether to give baby True Thompson a middle name.

“True doesn’t have a middle name — for now. It was enough pressure to pick a first name!” Kardashian, 33, shared on her app and website Friday.

“I have a couple of names in mind, I’m just not completely sure about it yet. I plan to take my time and decide if I’ll give her one at all,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star explained.

“I’ve already spoken to my lawyers about it. I can add it at any time and it’s easy to get on the birth certificate,” the Good American mogul said, adding, “I just don’t feel pressured to do it at the moment!”

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The revelation about True’s middle name comes days after Kardashian revealed she and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together was named based on a suggestion from KarJenner grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” the mother of one said on Monday. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” Kardashian recalled. “I love that it’s a family name and I can’t wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

And last week, fans and followers finally saw the first footage of True when Kardashian celebrated the one-month milestone of her birth with adorable clips on Snapchat and Instagram.

“Happy one-month-old, mama,” says Khloé in one video, which showed True looking up at the camera with a flower superimposed over her right cheek. “I love you, pretty girl.”

The proud parent also showered her daughter with love in another Snapchat clip, documenting baby True’s adorable case of the hiccups. “Good morning, mama. How’s my little love?” she said in the video, which she had added a heart filter to. “Oh, do we have the hiccups? Hi, my sweet love.”