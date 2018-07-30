Khloé Kardashian won’t let herself be criticized for supporting a good cause.

After stepping out to attend the first annual “If Only” Texas hold ’em tournament benefiting City of Hope on Sunday alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, the reality star got some hate for leaving her 3-month-old daughter True at home for the night.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” Kardashian, 34, wrote on Twitter.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to inform her followers that while she was attending the L.A. charity event, hosted by Shelli and Irving Azoff, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was watching their daughter.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization,” she continued. “But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours.”

The mother of one was previously mommy shamed after revealing that she had stopped nursing True.

“Mommy shaming is real,” she wrote while replying to a supportive fan last month. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me,” she tweeted.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” Kardashian continued. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

While opening up about what the best and worst parts of motherhood have been so far over the weekend, Kardashian spoke at length about the pain of “mom guilt.”

“The worst part is the mom guilt,” she wrote on social media, in response to a fan message that has since been deleted.

“You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything,” Kardashian added, writing in a separate tweet that she felt “so blessed” to be able to take her daughter to work when she films episodes of KUWTK.

“But for design meetings or photo shoots or when I start shooting revenge body again it’s not really a place for her to be,” she explained. “But that’s OK because I get so excited when I see her!!!”

Kardashian later went on to add that she hoped “in time the guilt will go away.”

“The only times I’m away from her is if I’m working. (Or unless she’s sleeping and I go to a late dinner),” she remarked. “So I have to keep reminding myself that I’m working to provide for her future. But ugh the guilt is real.”