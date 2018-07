Khloé Kardashian's Most Candid Confessions About Life as a New Mom

“It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally), but it wasn’t working for my body,” the mom tweeted in early July. “I fought and fought to try and continue, but then when I actually stopped, I didn’t realize what a relief it was for me to not stress and worry anymore. Any [second] I had of downtime, I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding … I tried every trick in the book … I tried so very hard to continue.”