Despite wanting to breastfeed daughter True, Khloé Kardashian recently revealed she “had to stop” because “it wasn’t working for my body.”

A source tells PEOPLE that although the new mom, 34, attempted to breastfeed her daughter, she had to supplement with formula because she couldn’t produce enough milk.

“She always planned to try and breastfeed — and she did — and just followed what worked for her and her body,” the insider says. “With a minimal milk supply, she just couldn’t sustain it.”

Another source explains why Kardashian decided to publicly come clean about her difficulties with nursing.

“Khloé always wanted to breastfeed as long as she could. Before True was born, she was really excited about it and about having that bonding experience,” says the source. “She had to supplement and was worried people would judge her but then realized she wanted to be open and honest.”

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The insider continues,”She was very aware of being healthy and keeping up her supply as much as she could. She ate enough food, she drank a ton of water and she eased into working out, so that she didn’t overdo it. Bottom line is that Khloé is such an amazing mom to True. She’s a natural. And she’s going to stay focused on that and not listen to people who criticize her for any reason.”

I had to stop breast feeding 😩😩😩 it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breast feed. My experience was very different — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

I had a lactation specialist and everything 😩 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Oh my gosh I was the same!! I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn’t realize what a relief it was for me to not stress and worry anymore. Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Ugh it wasn’t that easy for me. I tried every trick in the book- water, special cookies, power pumping, massages etc. I tried so very hard to continue. https://t.co/UYDjvbJHZg — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

RELATED: From Bleeding Nipples to Low Milk Supply: Khloé, Kim, Chrissy and More Get So Real About Breastfeeding

The reality star connected with fans via Twitter over the weekend, revealing she “had to stop” nursing her 3-month-old daughter. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” she wrote in one tweet.

Kardashian also shared that she “had a lactation specialist and everything” and had tried “every trick in the book” like drinking more water, eating specialty cookies, “power pumping” and massage, admitting she was extremely relieved when she didn’t have to “stress and worry” about it anymore.

In a June update to her website and app, Kardashian revealed that a “total lifesaver” product since she welcomed True on April 12 had been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she was having to supplement feedings with formula.

“Mommy shaming is real!” she tweeted in reply to a supportive fan after opening up about supplementing. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” continued the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

True Thompson

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a new video on Snapchat of True resting in her arms with a filter imposing a flower tucked behind the baby’s right ear.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian and her sisters consciously use filters for privacy purposes — the stars feel that they are protecting their babies if they don’t show their full face.