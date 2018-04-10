Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Bump in Selfies as She Prepares for Daughter's Birth

Khloé Kardashian is patiently waiting for her baby girl‘s arrival — and documenting her downtime before giving birth.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of selfies to Snapchat on Monday night, showing off her bare baby bump from the waist up.

In the images and video, Kardashian, 33, wore only a gray sports bra as she played around with several fun face filters on the social media app.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

The mom-to-be is in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, which is where she’ll give birth. Though Kardashian hasn’t publicly revealed her due date, she teased fans on Instagram, Monday, that her daughter may be coming soon. “We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she wrote alongside a photo from her and Thompson’s maternity shoot.

Though she’s ready to begin her life as a mom, a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian has “been loving being pregnant.”

“She feels so in tune with pregnancy and her body and isn’t worried about bouncing back afterwards,” said the insider, adding, “She’s totally focused on prepping for the baby, at least for now.”

Kardashian also “loves” being in Cleveland during the final stretch, with another insider revealing to PEOPLE, “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles. She’s happy that she gets to enjoy the last part of her pregnancy in peace.”

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Also on Monday, Kardashian revealed on her app that she’s “not afraid” to give birth for the first time.

“I don’t feel like I need to prepare for my birth by freaking myself out,” Kardashian wrote. “I’ve seen over eight births live and in person. Women were made to do this! It’s a very natural experience.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Begins Nesting in Cleveland & Family Will Fly in ‘When It’s Baby Time

Several of Kardashian’s siblings are already parents: Kim Kardashian West has three children (North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 2 months), Kourtney Kardashian is also mom to three (Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3), Rob Kardashian has one daughter (Dream, 17 months), and Kylie Jenner is also a new mom to one (Stormi, 2 months).

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Reason She’s ‘Not Afraid’ of Childbirth

“I read my apps every day and I ask my doctor if I have any questions, so I’m honestly not that afraid,” she added. “Of course I’m a little nervous to go into labor, but I’m trying to not overthink something that literally happens all the time.”