Khloé Kardashian 'Wanted a Boy So Badly' — But Says 'God Gives You What You Need'

Khloé Kardashian loves her daughter True, but before she found out she was expecting a daughter, she really wanted to have a son.

“I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on Twitter Saturday, referencing sister Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son.

“I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy,” she added.

“True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need,” she continued, before calling her three-month-old daughter “My BFF 4Life.”

Kardashian previously opened up about how shocked she was to learn she wasn’t expecting a boy during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when her younger sister Kylie Jenner — who was also pregnant at the time — spilled the news to her over the phone.

Afterwards, the Good American designer rang up mom Kris Jenner to tell her, saying, “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and like I’m really having a boy.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,” she remarked later. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.”

“I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘Okay that wasn’t what I thought was going on,’ ” she added.

After the episode aired, Kardashian shared on social media that while she may not have been that excited about her daughter at first, everything had changed since that episode was filmed.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” she wrote, adding in a separate Tweet that “my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news.”

On Saturday, Kardashian also opened up about what the best and worst parts of motherhood have been so far.

“The worst part is the mom guilt,” she wrote on social media, in response to a fan message that has since been deleted.

“You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything,” she added, before writing in a separate tweet that she felt “so blessed” to be able to take her daughter to work when she films episodes of KUWTK.

“But for design meetings or photo shoots or when I start shooting revenge boy again it’s not really a place for her to be,” she explained. “But that’s OK because I get so excited when I see her!!!”

However, when it came time to open up about what the best part of motherhood was, Kardashian found it impossible to choose just one thing!

“The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady,” she wrote.

Although Kardashian clearly loves being a mother, she went on to reveal on social media that she’s not ready for True to have a little brother or sister quite yet.

Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol https://t.co/TthrxOQdHr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

Asked by a fan whether she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were already thinking about having another child, Kardashian replied: “Not right now lol True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol.”