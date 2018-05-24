Khloé Kardashian Reveals 6-Week Post-Baby Body After Sweaty Workout Makes Her Feel 'So Good'

Khloé Kardashian is feeling great about being fully back into her fitness routine!

The new mom, 33, updated fans and followers on her post-baby workout regime on Thursday after a sweaty workout with her trainer Coach Joe and gym buddy Savas, who is Tristan Thompson‘s best friend.

“I feel so good,” Kardashian told her trainer as she rested on the floor and showed a glimpse of her stomach area.

While she was looking great, Kardashian was feeling a little self-conscious of her appearance as she complained that she only looked good in one Snapchat filter – the flower filter – right now.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star showed off her bare stomach area for the first time six weeks after giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12.

Kardashian continues to work up a sweat in Cleveland after her doctor cleared her to exercise weeks after welcoming her baby girl.

But the Good American mogul said she has a lot of work to put in to reach her pre-baby goal.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” she said in a Snapchat video recently.

“It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up,” Kardashian added.

And the mother of one also defended her multiple workouts a week after recent criticism on social media.

“What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Kardashian clapped back.

“Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right,” she said.