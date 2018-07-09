Keyshia Cole Reveals She Isn't Pregnant and Faked Baby Announcement

Keyshia Cole is apologizing after she made a fake pregnancy announcement last week.

A day after the singer and television personality announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her second child, Cole revealed Friday that she was “trolling” when she jokingly informed her followers that she was expecting again.

“I KINDA☝🏽 APOLOGIZE for #TROLLING yesterday, telling y’all I was ##Preggo!!!!” Cole, 36, captioned a photo of herself.

In the apology post, she also called for people to stop criticizing her physique.

“Buuuuuuut y’all need to stop body shamming me and sayin I’m PREGNANT 🤰 EVERY OTHER DAY !!!! Like seriously, it hurts my feelings 😡” she wrote.

In the initial post shared Thursday, Cole shared a glam photo of herself dressed in a multi-piece snakeskin outfit and announced that she was pregnant in her caption.

“#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit 😩 #CongradulationsAreInOrder 😈” she wrote, adding sad-face and devil emojis.

Cole is currently dating rapper Niko Khale. She was previously married to former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Daniel Gibson, but they split in 2014. The two share son Daniel Hiram Jr., 8.