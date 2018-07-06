Keyshia Cole is going to be a mom again!

The singer and television personality is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram Thursday, sharing a glam photo of herself dressed in a multi-piece snakeskin outfit.

Cole, 36, captioned the image with, “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit” and, “#CongradulationsAreInOrder” hashtags, adding sad-face and devil emojis.

Cole is currently dating rapper Niko Khale. She was previously married to former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Daniel Gibson, but they split in 2014. The two share son Daniel Hiram Jr., 8.

Discussing the top qualities she looks for in a man, Cole told PEOPLE in January 2017 that honesty is everything. “I’ve been praying to be able to tell what’s in someone’s spirit and to know if they’re telling the truth or being fake about everything,” revealed the 11:11 Reset songstress.

“I want someone I can call my best friend; somebody that will not allow anything to come between what we have going on and just love me for me,” Cole explained.

Khale, 22, used Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of himself, Cole and Daniel posing on a trio of jet-skis. “Happy 4th yalll! 🚤🚤🚤 We lightin up the sky tonight 💥💥💥💥,” he captioned the photo.

He also posted a Thursday image of himself and the R&B singer-songwriter enjoying time on the beach together, where Cole sported a hot-pink two-piece featuring a pineapple design.

“Jus livin our best lives,” Khale captioned the seaside selfie.