New Dad Kevin Hart Reveals He Didn’t Initially Want to Have a New Baby During SNL Monologue

Kevin Hart just became a father for the third time in November — but that doesn’t mean he was excited about being a new dad again from the start.

Hart, 38, who was the host of Saturday Night Live this week, revealed during his opening monologue that now that his son Kenzo Kash has been born, he could admit “that I wasn’t excited about having a baby in the beginning.”

“When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn’t thrilled. I didn’t know if I wanted a baby. That’s just me being honest, don’t judge me,” he said.

He went on to explain that the reason why he wasn’t initially excited was because he already had two babies — Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10. “I told my wife, I said, ‘Babe, I got the best of both worlds. I did it. We married, so technically, those babies are your babies.’ ”

But his wife Eniko Parrish wasn’t having it. The comedian joked that she responded by saying, “‘I know, but they old. I want new ones.’ ”

Hart — whose son Kenzo is now 3-weeks old — also said that he didn’t know if he could handle having another 2-year-old baby in the house.

“For me, I didn’t want to deal with that 2-year-old age again, that was my fear. That’s a tough age, you gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child,” he said. “Think about it, all you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child.”

On Friday, the Jumanji star unveiled the annual Hart Christmas card, which marked his baby boy’s first family portrait. And to celebrate the happy occasion, the Harts turned their festive photo into a blockbuster movie poster.

In the photo, Hart and his wife are dressed to the nines as they stand front-and-center, holding their newborn son alongside Hart’s son Hendrix and daughter Heaven.

“Happy Holidays from the ‘Hart’s’…..it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas…. #LiveLoveLaugh #Harts #DopePic,” the star captioned his card.

Last year’s Christmas card featured Hart and his wife wearing matching heart-stitched black sweaters with Heaven and Hendrix.

The couple hasn’t had the easiest year. In a headline-making Instagram post in October, Hart told fans about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of him with another woman. The comedian apologized to his then-8-months pregnant wife as he revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

On Monday, the star addressed his difficult year at the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere when Extra host Mario Lopez’s daughter Gia asked him what he wanted from Santa this year.

“Have I been naughty or nice? That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now, it was a tough year for me,” he joked on the red carpet.

“I had some bumps in the road,” he continued in a more serious tone. “But the good thing is you take great steps backward to take great steps forward. So now, I’ve recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I’m doing good and I’m doing better. Just to know I’m good guy.”