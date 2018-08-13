Kevin Hart Is a 'Corny Dad' — See His Family on Vacation in Matching Swimsuits

Nothing says family vacation like wearing matching outfits with your parents!

After posting numerous photos featuring his family’s matching bathing suits, actor and comedian Kevin Hart finally commented on their coordinating looks — and took full responsibility for the matchy-matchy vibes.

“P.S. yes I’m that corny dad that makes us match on vacation,” he wrote alongside an image of himself and wife Eniko posing with his two children from a previous marriage: 10-year-old son Hendrix and daughter Heaven, 13.



Also in the shot? A few pigs, grazing happily in front of the family with no attention paid to the camera. Hart hashtagged the image, “#Harts” and “#PigIsland.”

In a video posted to her Instagram account, a bikini-clad Eniko bravely holds one of the smaller pigs and exclaims, “He’s squealing!” while cameraman Hart can be heard laughing from behind the lens.

While it’s unclear whether the couple also brought along 8-month-old son Kenzo Kash for their fun-filled day with the pigs, their baby boy was present for a handful of other vacation snaps.

In one, the family of five — who were all wearing the same matching swimsuits — posed in front of the ocean as the TKO: Total Knock Out host held Kenzo.

“#Harts #WeLookGoodAsAunit,” Hart captioned the snapshot.

Their family trip coincides with the second anniversary of Hart and Eniko’s marriage. “Happy Anniversary my love!” Eniko wrote alongside a touching video of the couple dancing on their wedding day while Alicia Keys played “If I Ain’t Got You.”

“It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! 💙” she continued.

Alongside another snapshot from their happy day, the 39-year-old actor wrote, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be said….You get me & I get you….I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary.”

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko and their son Kenzo Kevin Hart/Instagram

The trip also comes over a month after Hart’s 39th birthday, when Eniko shared a sweet tribute to her husband on his special day alongside a family photo, where Hart has his arms around Hendrix and Heaven while standing next to Eniko, who is holding Kenzo in her arms.

“Happy birthday babe,” Eniko captioned the image. “There are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever…but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today.”

“You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love! Xoxo,” she added.