Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish enjoyed a date night three weeks after welcoming their baby boy Kenzo Kash.

The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday for their first red carpet appearance as new parents.

Hart, 38, and Parrish, 33, color-coordinated in black with the comedian in a white stripe-patterned suit while the mother of one, who previously revealed she gained only 22 lbs. during her pregnancy, made her strapless La Perla ensemble stand out with a bold red lip, diamond choker and Chanel clutch.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christopher Polk/Getty

RELATED: Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Shares Amazing Time-Lapse Video of Her Pregnancy

The pair announced the birth of their son on social media on Nov. 21, two days before Thanksgiving. Hart is also dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

And five days after his birth, Hart and Parrish shared photos of their son with their followers. The proud parents continue to document the little one’s growth with fans, most recently sharing his sweet nickname Zo.

On the same day as the Jumanji premiere, Hart and Parrish both shared a new photo of their little one.

“Stunting like his daddy,” the actor captioned the portrait of the newborn, along with hashtags such as #ThisIsTheFaceHeMadeAfterPeeingOnHisMother and #iToldHerThatHeLookedLikeHeWasAboutToLetGo.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20.