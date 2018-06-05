Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound Where She Saw Her 'Miracle' Baby's Heartbeat for the First Time

Kenya Moore can’t wait to meet her baby!

The pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star, 49, shared the sweet moment she heard and saw her little one’s heartbeat during an ultrasound appointment. “My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore thanked fans and followers on Instagram Monday.

“I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!” the mother-to-be said. “I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

And Moore clarified that she has yet to find out about the sex of her first child with husband Marc Daly.

“Even though my doctor says ‘Barbie’ she meant to say baby. It was too early to tell the gender,” she said, concluding her post: “Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope. #blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl #nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love #family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney #motherhood.”

The video of her unborn child comes days after Moore shared the first look of her growing baby bump.

“Won’t He do it?” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling while wearing a knee-length, form-fitting striped summer dress, adding the hashtags, “#godswill #love #hope #faith #family#God #peace.”

The photo was taken at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo, where she made her first public appearance since April when she revealed the baby news.

Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her life has changed since pregnancy.

“I’m tired obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy — not working out and going on long walks with the dogs. But it’s nothing … I don’t feel that bad,” she said.

“I have a little bit of sensitivity to smells that make me nauseous, and I have a slight loss of appetite,” shared Moore, who wed Daly during a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017.