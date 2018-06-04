Pregnant Kenya Moore Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump in a Curve-Hugging Summer Dress

Kenya Moore is one proud mommy-to-be!

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave her fans and followers their first look at her baby bump on Saturday.

“Won’t He do it? 🙏🏾,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling while wearing a knee-length, form-fitting striped summer dress, adding the hashtags, “#godswill #love #hope #faith #family#God #peace.”

The photo was taken at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo, where the reality star made her first public appearance since April, when she revealed that she and her husband Marc Daly are expecting their first child together.

Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her life has changed since pregnancy.

“I’m tired obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy — not working out and going on long walks with the dogs. But it’s nothing … I don’t feel that bad,” she said, adding, “I have a little bit of sensitivity to smells that make me nauseous, and I have a slight loss of appetite.”

She also revealed that she and Daly are trying “to not find out” the sex of their baby ahead of time. “We want to be surprised and we want to make it as natural as we can at this point,” Moore explained. “We just want a healthy baby. And it doesn’t matter to either of us — boy, girl, we don’t really care.”

After making her big announcement during a RHOA reunion, Moore told PEOPLE, “I’ve waited 47 years for this moment.”

“I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy,” she explained. “But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Moore and Daly married in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017, with Moore telling PEOPLE at the time, “We both want to start a family, and soon — like, right away,” adding, “We both want a child.”