RHOA's Kenya Moore Says 'Baby Daly Is Giving Me Amazing Skin' in Update on Her Growing Bump

Kenya Moore is bumpin’ along in her pregnancy!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, updated her fans and followers on her growing baby bump with photos and a video on Instagram Thursday. “Just checking in with you guys to show you my baby bump. Yes, it’s getting up there!” Moore said in a selfie clip shared on her Instagram Story.

“Some of you might say it’s little, but c’mon I was little before,” the mom-to-be added.

Moore has continued to share her pregnancy journey with fans since announcing in April that she and husband Marc Daly are expecting their first child.

“#BabyDaly is growing! I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less because baby is moving up,” Moore also shared on Instagram.

“So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family! #miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnevertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump #ThankYouJehovah #IVF,” she concluded her post.

Moore — who conceived through in vitro fertilization — previously told PEOPLE she’s been wanting to start a family for a long time.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” she said. “I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Moore added, “For me to have a family of my own, to me, that’s what makes me feel like I’m at the pinnacle of happiness.”

She and Daly married in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach in June 2017. “We both want to start a family, and soon — like, right away. We both want a child,” the Bravo star said at the time.