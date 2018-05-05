Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 11, Beams at the Kentucky Derby

Another Kentucky Derby, another red carpet appearance for Dannielynn Birkhead.

The 11-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith attended the 144th annual horse race in Louisville at the famed thoroughbred racetrack Churchill Downs on Saturday for the ninth year in a row.

Posing on the red carpet prior to the race with dad Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn looked happy as can be while smiling wide to reveal a mouth full of braces.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image

RELATED: Watch Her Grow Up! All the Years of Dannielynn Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby with Dad

Like previous years, Dannielynn was dressed to the nines — this time wearing a white silk Southern belle gown with blue hydrangea appliqués from Lesy boutique. The flowers were mimicked in the cap sleeves, as well as on her white shoes and white fascinator. Dannielynn wore her blonde lob down and capped her look off with white gloves and blue jewelry.

Larry wore a coordinating blue checkered suit from menswear designer Nick Graham. He paired it with a white shirt, blue paisley tie, black shoes and a blue pocket square.

“Celebrating the Kentucky Derby with Dannielynn,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the two. “Rain won’t spoil our awesome Derby day! 🐎 #halfwaycooldad.’

Celebrating the @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn. Thanks @itsnickgraham for my cool suit! Dannielynn’s awesome southern belle dress by Lesy boutique. Rain won’t spoil our awesome Derby day! 🐎 #halfwaycooldad pic.twitter.com/PaIvwNoYnM — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 5, 2018

The father-daughter pair, who live in rural Kentucky, have been attending the Derby together since 2010.

It’s a special place for Larry, who noted last year that he met Smith at a Derby party.

“Dannielynn before she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003,” Larry, 45, wrote as he posed alongside his daughter. “#lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty.”

Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 #lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty pic.twitter.com/hcaGBYrXR1 — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 6, 2017

RELATED: Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Looks All Grown Up at the Kentucky Derby

Larry, who works as a photographer and dabbles in real estate for a living, has raised his daughter — who looks just like her mother — as a single dad. Dannielynn was only 5 months old when Smith, a former Playmate of the Year, died at age 39 following a drug overdose in Florida in 2007.

Though Smith is no longer alive, Larry still makes sure his daughter finds ways to connect to her late mother.

Frank Micelotta/Getty

In February 2016, during a sneak peek on Good Morning America of a special 20/20 interview, Larry shared a sweet letter his daughter wrote explaining how her love of coloring helps her think of Smith.

“Ever since my mother’s death, a friend of hers said she would send me pretty butterflies,” Dannielynn had written. “So, butterflies chase me everywhere and I let the butterfly come out of my pencil and fly on my paper with its wings of love.”